Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

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Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 816,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,238. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.47. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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