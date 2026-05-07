Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

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Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 224.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold's operating portfolio spans three countries.

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