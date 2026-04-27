Equitable (EQH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $3.9877 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Equitable alerts: Sign Up

Equitable Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE EQH opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. Equitable has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equitable's payout ratio is presently -22.41%.

Equitable declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 14,358 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $582,647.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,425,073.74. The trade was a 14.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,375.92. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,010. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $63.00 target price on shares of Equitable and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equitable from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc NYSE: EQH is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equitable, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equitable wasn't on the list.

While Equitable currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here