Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Evotec FY2030 Earnings

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evotec in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec's current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Evotec from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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Evotec Price Performance

Evotec stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Evotec has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter. Evotec had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Evotec by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Evotec by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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