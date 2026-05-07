Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tennant Q3 Earnings

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC - Free Report) - Sidoti decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tennant in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Tennant's current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Tennant's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNC. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital downgraded Tennant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Tennant from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tennant from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tennant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Tennant alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNC

Tennant Stock Performance

TNC opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. Tennant has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $297.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.25 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.55%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Tennant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.300 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tennant by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Tennant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,271 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 56,214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other Tennant news, Director James T. Jr. Glerum acquired 8,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.25 per share, with a total value of $499,983.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $526,750. This trade represents a 1,867.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.86 per share, with a total value of $319,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $319,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 20,163 shares of company stock worth $1,261,674 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tennant's payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Tennant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant's product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tennant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tennant wasn't on the list.

While Tennant currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here