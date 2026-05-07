Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travelzoo Q2 Earnings

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Free Report) - Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O'neill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo's current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Travelzoo from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Travelzoo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Travelzoo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.67.

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Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 4.32%.The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.62 million.

Travelzoo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $878,400. This trade represents a 166.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,000. Insiders own 45.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,097 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,790 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,145 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,267 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,848 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,449 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company's stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

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