Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for eGain Q3 Earnings

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Craig Hallum issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eGain in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum analyst J. Van. Rhee anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for eGain's current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. eGain had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million.

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Several other analysts also recently commented on EGAN. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eGain presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGAN

eGain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.83. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 156,755 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 124,967 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in eGain by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,668 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cvfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Incorporated NASDAQ: EGAN is a software company specializing in cloud-based customer engagement solutions. Its platform integrates knowledge management, analytics, and artificial intelligence to help organizations streamline customer service across digital channels. By centralizing information and automating routine interactions, eGain aims to improve agent productivity, reduce response times, and deliver consistent customer experiences.

The company's product suite includes tools for knowledge authoring and delivery, AI-powered chatbots, case management, and predictive analytics.

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