Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NeoVolta Q3 Earnings

NeoVolta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeoVolta in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Sidoti also issued estimates for NeoVolta's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

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NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 284.92%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.40 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEOV. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NeoVolta in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded NeoVolta from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on NEOV

NeoVolta Price Performance

Shares of NeoVolta stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. NeoVolta has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoVolta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOV. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoVolta by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 457,687 shares of the company's stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of NeoVolta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 5,669,083 shares of the company's stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 169,822 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoVolta by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,988 shares of the company's stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,521 shares during the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoVolta News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NeoVolta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti projects NeoVolta will turn modestly profitable in FY2028 (EPS $0.02) and more substantially in FY2029 (EPS $0.47), suggesting upside if the company hits revenue growth and margin improvement assumptions. Sidoti EPS Outlook

Sidoti projects NeoVolta will turn modestly profitable in FY2028 (EPS $0.02) and more substantially in FY2029 (EPS $0.47), suggesting upside if the company hits revenue growth and margin improvement assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s quarter-level 2028 forecasts show gradual improvement (Q1 2028: -$0.02; Q2 2028: -$0.01; Q3 2028: $0.02), indicating a phased recovery rather than an immediate turnaround — execution and timing will determine whether those small improvements materialize. Sidoti EPS Outlook

The firm’s quarter-level 2028 forecasts show gradual improvement (Q1 2028: -$0.02; Q2 2028: -$0.01; Q3 2028: $0.02), indicating a phased recovery rather than an immediate turnaround — execution and timing will determine whether those small improvements materialize. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti still expects meaningful near-term losses (FY2026: -$0.53; FY2027: -$0.42 and multiple negative quarters in 2026–2027). Continued negative EPS and recent quarterly misses raise short-term execution and cash‑burn concerns that can pressure the valuation. Sidoti EPS Outlook

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta, Inc is a clean-energy technology company that designs, manufactures and markets integrated battery storage systems for residential and light-commercial applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hardware and software solutions aimed at enhancing the value of rooftop solar installations, providing backup power and enabling homeowners to optimize time-of-use rate plans. NeoVolta's modular approach to energy storage allows customers to scale capacity to match their changing needs.

The company's flagship product family combines lithium-ion battery modules, a hybrid inverter and an energy management platform under a single enclosure.

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