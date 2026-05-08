Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PG FY2026 Earnings

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.97. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble's current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS.

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PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after buying an additional 984,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,243,815,000 after buying an additional 1,091,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,715 shares of company stock valued at $39,702,904. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: P&G is an early customer of Amazon’s new Amazon Supply Chain Services, which could lower logistics costs or improve fulfillment flexibility for large-brand supply chains. This is a potential operational benefit for P&G. Read More.

P&G is an early customer of Amazon’s new Amazon Supply Chain Services, which could lower logistics costs or improve fulfillment flexibility for large-brand supply chains. This is a potential operational benefit for P&G. Read More. Positive Sentiment: PureCycle reported final approvals for two P&G applications and rising recycled-resin economics — a positive for P&G’s sustainability initiatives and potential input-cost advantages as recycled feedstock becomes relatively cheaper. Read More.

PureCycle reported final approvals for two P&G applications and rising recycled-resin economics — a positive for P&G’s sustainability initiatives and potential input-cost advantages as recycled feedstock becomes relatively cheaper. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand and product marketing activity (Native limited-edition collections at Walmart/Target and Secret’s partnership for a deodorant launch) keeps shelf momentum and consumer engagement steady but is unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Brand and product marketing activity (Native limited-edition collections at Walmart/Target and Secret’s partnership for a deodorant launch) keeps shelf momentum and consumer engagement steady but is unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple quarterly and annual EPS estimates across FY2026–FY2028 (several quarters trimmed), lowering near- and medium-term earnings expectations — a direct negative for sentiment and valuation. Read More.

Zacks Research cut multiple quarterly and annual EPS estimates across FY2026–FY2028 (several quarters trimmed), lowering near- and medium-term earnings expectations — a direct negative for sentiment and valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group reduced FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates and maintains a "Hold" rating, adding to analyst caution around P&G’s earnings trajectory. Read More.

Erste Group reduced FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates and maintains a "Hold" rating, adding to analyst caution around P&G’s earnings trajectory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: P&G flagged roughly a $150M hit from supply disruptions tied to the Iran war; management is diversifying and reformulating to blunt impact, but the disclosed charge and ongoing supply uncertainty are near-term negatives for margins. Read More.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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