Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SQM FY2026 Earnings

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.24. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera's current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

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SQM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SQM stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.00. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0295 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera's payout ratio is 5.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 80,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,429 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company's stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA NYSE: SQM is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM's product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

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