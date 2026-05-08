Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ThredUp Q3 Earnings

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for ThredUp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for ThredUp's current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDUP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on ThredUp from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ThredUp from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ThredUp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.14.

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ThredUp Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.07. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 56,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $215,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 555,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,121,070.28. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Homer sold 69,741 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $266,410.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,274,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,140.92. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,302 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,510 shares of the company's stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp, Inc operates an online consignment and thrift platform that enables consumers to buy and sell secondhand clothing and accessories. Through its digital marketplace, the company offers curated selections of apparel for women and children, spanning a broad range of brands and styles. Sellers can order a “Clean Out Kit” to send in items they no longer wear, while buyers benefit from discounted prices and a simplified shopping experience powered by ThredUp's in-house authentication, quality control and logistics capabilities.

In addition to its core consumer-to-consumer marketplace, ThredUp has expanded into business-to-business services with its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) offering.

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