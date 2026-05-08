Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TRVI Q2 Earnings

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Trevi Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

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A number of other analysts have also commented on TRVI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JonesTrading reduced their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $21.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.07. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Trevi Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Trevi Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management said the company’s cash runway now extends into 2030, which investors interpreted as reducing near‑term dilution risk and supported buying interest. Article Title

Management said the company’s cash runway now extends into 2030, which investors interpreted as reducing near‑term dilution risk and supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright and Needham reaffirmed “Buy” ratings; HC Wainwright kept a $21 target while Needham trimmed its target slightly to $23 — both signal continued analyst conviction despite some model changes. Article Title Article Title

HC Wainwright and Needham reaffirmed “Buy” ratings; HC Wainwright kept a $21 target while Needham trimmed its target slightly to $23 — both signal continued analyst conviction despite some model changes. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 earnings call transcripts were released (useful for parsing management commentary on clinical programs, cash runway and milestones). These are informational and may influence sentiment as investors dig into details. InsiderMonkey Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript

Q1 2026 earnings call transcripts were released (useful for parsing management commentary on clinical programs, cash runway and milestones). These are informational and may influence sentiment as investors dig into details. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results included an EPS miss (reported loss per share bigger than consensus), which refreshed concerns about near‑term profitability and pressured the stock. Management commentary and the call will determine how persistent those concerns are. Earnings Transcript

Q1 results included an EPS miss (reported loss per share bigger than consensus), which refreshed concerns about near‑term profitability and pressured the stock. Management commentary and the call will determine how persistent those concerns are. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2030 EPS projection from $0.79 to $0.70 — a downward revision to long‑term expectations that can cap valuation upside even though the firm retained a Buy rating. MarketBeat TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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