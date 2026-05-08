Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WaFd Q3 Earnings

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WaFd's current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WaFd from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WaFd from $30.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on WaFd in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.80.

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WaFd Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $36.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. WaFd had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WaFd by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,011 shares of the bank's stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WaFd by 271.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the bank's stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in WaFd by 26.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,094 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 246,467 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 862.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,306 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WaFd

In other news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 22,000 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $776,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,972.72. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WaFd

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank's core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

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