Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teradyne Q3 Earnings

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) - Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Northland Securities has a "Market Perform" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne's current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Teradyne's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

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Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $343.47 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $422.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $329.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 12.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 467.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Teradyne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded TER from Neutral to Overweight and set a $400 price target, calling the post-earnings pullback an attractive entry—this upgrade is a clear catalyst lifting the stock. JPMorgan upgrade article

JPMorgan upgraded TER from Neutral to Overweight and set a $400 price target, calling the post-earnings pullback an attractive entry—this upgrade is a clear catalyst lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which can attract momentum and quant flows into the name. Zacks momentum article

Teradyne was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list, which can attract momentum and quant flows into the name. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity—6,641 calls traded (about +16% vs. average)—signals speculative/hedged bullish positioning by traders that can amplify upside on positive headlines. Options activity report

Unusual options activity—6,641 calls traded (about +16% vs. average)—signals speculative/hedged bullish positioning by traders that can amplify upside on positive headlines. Neutral Sentiment: A brokerage consensus piece cites a $324.53 target for TER—useful context for analyst expectations but mixed given targets vary widely post-earnings. Brokerage target article

A brokerage consensus piece cites a $324.53 target for TER—useful context for analyst expectations but mixed given targets vary widely post-earnings. Negative Sentiment: Teradyne’s Q2 guidance ($1.15B–$1.25B revenue) and management’s model (longer-term $6B revenue / $9.50–$11 EPS framework) disappointed investors relative to lofty expectations, triggering the initial selloff after otherwise strong Q1 results. Q2 guidance article

Teradyne’s Q2 guidance ($1.15B–$1.25B revenue) and management’s model (longer-term $6B revenue / $9.50–$11 EPS framework) disappointed investors relative to lofty expectations, triggering the initial selloff after otherwise strong Q1 results. Negative Sentiment: Despite a blowout Q1 (record revenue, EPS beat), shares plunged as investors framed the move as an “expectations issue”—Morgan Stanley flagged a tempered AI networking outlook, reinforcing caution. Morgan Stanley note

Despite a blowout Q1 (record revenue, EPS beat), shares plunged as investors framed the move as an “expectations issue”—Morgan Stanley flagged a tempered AI networking outlook, reinforcing caution. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and headlines emphasizing the post-earnings 15–20% pullback kept momentum weak until fresh analyst upgrades and option flows improved sentiment. Selloff coverage

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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