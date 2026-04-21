Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84, Zacks reports. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equity Lifestyle Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.120-3.220 EPS.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. 1,760,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is presently 107.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,905.80. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,048,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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