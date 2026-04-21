Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.120-3.220 EPS.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is 107.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $59.25 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELS

Insider Activity

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,905.80. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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