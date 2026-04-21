Equity Residential (EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.2897 per share and revenue of $783.3770 million for the quarter. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Equity Residential Trading Up 1.2%

EQR opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.57 and a 1-year high of $72.40.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.7025 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,194,419.07. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $375,474.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.50 price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $78.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus set a $70.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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