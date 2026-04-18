Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.02 and traded as low as C$6.98. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$7.14, with a volume of 345,754 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Paradigm Capital lifted their price target on Erdene Resource Development from C$11.00 to C$14.40 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$14.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERD

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$465.91 million, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.02.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corp is a Canadian-based resource exploration company. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of precious metals and mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company's project consists of Bayan Khundii, Altan Nar, Zuun Mod, and Khuvyn Khar. The Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar project is located within the Tian-Shan copper-gold belt in southwest Mongolia from the Chinese border city of Ceke. The Zuun Mod project is located within 200 kilometres of China's border in Mongolia's Bayankhongor Province.

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