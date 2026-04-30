Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,567 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,567 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $65,913.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,928,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,674,103.04. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $67,411.83.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,766 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $89,386.66.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $63,559.65.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,443 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $65,261.57.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,254 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,955.94.

On Thursday, April 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,596 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $19,120.08.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,604 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $67,023.84.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $141,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,700 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $100,224.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $119,490.00.

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EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 87,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,872. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $151.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised EverCommerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised EverCommerce from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut EverCommerce from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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