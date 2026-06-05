Ernie Herrman Sells 10,002 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Ernie Herrman sold 28,000 shares of TJX Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $4,432,960.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,831,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,007. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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