Ernie Herrman Sells 28,000 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $4,432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,094,252. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3%

TJX Companies stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,831,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in TJX Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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