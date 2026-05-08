Erste Group Bank Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Roche

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roche in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Roche's current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Roche's FY2027 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHHBY

Roche Stock Down 2.0%

RHHBY stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,576 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,598 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,375 shares of the company's stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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