Erste Group Bank Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tesla

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Tesla's current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Tesla's FY2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.1%

TSLA opened at $411.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 377.31, a PEG ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.37.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: China sales rebound: China-made EV deliveries rose ~36% year-over-year in April (sixth straight monthly gain), supporting revenue growth in Tesla’s largest market and helping lift investor confidence. China sales Reuters

China sales rebound: China-made EV deliveries rose ~36% year-over-year in April (sixth straight monthly gain), supporting revenue growth in Tesla’s largest market and helping lift investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Safety/regulatory win for autonomy: The 2026 Tesla Model Y became the first vehicle to meet the U.S. NHTSA’s new advanced driver‑assistance safety benchmark — a credibility boost for Tesla’s FSD/autonomy roadmap and reduces near‑term regulatory execution risk. Model Y safety TechCrunch

Safety/regulatory win for autonomy: The 2026 Tesla Model Y became the first vehicle to meet the U.S. NHTSA’s new advanced driver‑assistance safety benchmark — a credibility boost for Tesla’s FSD/autonomy roadmap and reduces near‑term regulatory execution risk. Positive Sentiment: Commercial truck demand: WattEV placed a 370‑unit order for Tesla Semis — a large fleet commitment that signals early commercial traction for Tesla’s heavy‑duty offering and potential revenue beyond passenger vehicles. WattEV Semi order

Commercial truck demand: WattEV placed a 370‑unit order for Tesla Semis — a large fleet commitment that signals early commercial traction for Tesla’s heavy‑duty offering and potential revenue beyond passenger vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Supply chain/AI upside: Filings around Elon Musk’s Terafab chip project (initially ~$55B; could scale much larger) reinforce the prospect of a closer, more assured chip supply for Tesla’s AI/autonomy ambitions — a long‑term supportive factor for TSLA’s valuation if realized. Terafab CNBC

Supply chain/AI upside: Filings around Elon Musk’s Terafab chip project (initially ~$55B; could scale much larger) reinforce the prospect of a closer, more assured chip supply for Tesla’s AI/autonomy ambitions — a long‑term supportive factor for TSLA’s valuation if realized. Neutral Sentiment: Recall headline — but fixable: Tesla announced a recall covering ~218,868 U.S. vehicles for a delayed rearview camera image issue; the company says a software update will address it and investors have largely treated this as manageable. Monitor any escalation or regulatory follow‑ups. Recall reaction TipRanks

Recall headline — but fixable: Tesla announced a recall covering ~218,868 U.S. vehicles for a delayed rearview camera image issue; the company says a software update will address it and investors have largely treated this as manageable. Monitor any escalation or regulatory follow‑ups. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk on robotics/Optimus: Analysts and notes from Zacks highlight that Optimus (Tesla’s humanoid robot) and some autonomy targets remain more promise than proven — missed timelines and technical hurdles could pressure expectations if milestones slip. Optimus execution Zacks

Execution risk on robotics/Optimus: Analysts and notes from Zacks highlight that Optimus (Tesla’s humanoid robot) and some autonomy targets remain more promise than proven — missed timelines and technical hurdles could pressure expectations if milestones slip. Negative Sentiment: Bear commentary and competition: Critical pieces (including sell-side and independent takes) warn that Tesla’s valuation increasingly rests on autonomous/robotaxi outcomes and that intensifying competition (and geopolitical/import policy risks) could cap upside if those narratives disappoint. Sell thesis Seeking Alpha

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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