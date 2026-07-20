Erste Group Bank Decreases Earnings Estimates for Novartis

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will earn $8.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.01. The consensus estimate for Novartis' current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Novartis from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Novartis from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.20.

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Novartis Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NVS stock opened at $153.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novartis has a 52-week low of $112.34 and a 52-week high of $170.46. The company has a market capitalization of $293.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.44 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Novartis by 93.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 166 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company's stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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