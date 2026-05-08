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Erste Group Bank Forecasts Higher Earnings for Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank marginally raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Barclays to $2.81 (from $2.80) and maintained a "Hold" rating, while forecasting FY2027 EPS of $3.41 versus a $2.75 consensus for FY2026.
  • Barclays recently beat quarterly EPS expectations ($0.76 vs. $0.75), the stock trades near $23.29 with a market cap of $80.31B and a P/E of 9.70, and analyst coverage averages to a "Hold" (three Buys, four Holds).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Barclays.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barclays' current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Barclays' FY2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BCS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Barclays from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $23.29 on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.88 billion.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Barclays's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,750,069 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,284,139,000 after buying an additional 3,722,757 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,886,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $204,357,000 after buying an additional 549,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,248,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 39.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,068 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 793.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,777,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $99,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,360 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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