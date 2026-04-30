Erste Group Bank Forecasts Higher Earnings for BHP Group

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.84. The consensus estimate for BHP Group's current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. BHP Group has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $83.21.

BHP Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 399.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,006 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in BHP Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,813 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company's stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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