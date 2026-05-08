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Erste Group Bank Forecasts Higher Earnings for Holcim

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Holcim logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Holcim to $0.92 (from $0.91) and forecasts FY2027 EPS of $1.06, both above the consensus FY2026 estimate of $0.90.
  • Multiple recent analyst upgrades have pushed the MarketBeat consensus rating to "Buy" with a consensus target price of $16.80, while Holcim shares were trading around $18.72, above that target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Holcim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Holcim's current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Holcim's FY2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Holcim from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCMLY

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of HCMLY opened at $18.72 on Friday. Holcim has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Holcim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France's Lafarge, which created one of the world's largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

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