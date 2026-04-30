Erste Group Bank Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Holcim

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Holcim in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Holcim's current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Holcim from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Holcim from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.80.

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Holcim Trading Down 1.2%

HCMLY opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France's Lafarge, which created one of the world's largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

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