Erste Group Bank Has Bearish Outlook for DB FY2026 Earnings

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.43%.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $40.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the bank's stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,327 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 102,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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