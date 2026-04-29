Erste Group Bank Has Positive Outlook of ABB FY2026 Earnings

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for ABB's current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABBNY. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded ABB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ABB from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABB

ABB Trading Down 2.5%

ABBNY opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. ABB has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB's offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB's principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

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