Erste Group Bank Has Positive Outlook of ABB FY2027 Earnings

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for ABB's current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABBNY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research cut ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ABB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $58.00.

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ABB Stock Performance

ABBNY opened at $103.08 on Friday. ABB has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB's offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB's principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

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