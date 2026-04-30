Erste Group Bank Has Positive View of Nestle FY2026 Earnings

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Nestle in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Nestle's current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Nestle's FY2027 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestle has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSRGY

Nestle Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Nestle has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $109.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestle by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Nestle by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new position in Nestle during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company's stock.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company's main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

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