Erste Group Bank Has Strong Estimate for SAP FY2026 Earnings

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for SAP in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.20. The consensus estimate for SAP's current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for SAP's FY2027 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SAP from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut SAP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $271.17.

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SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $159.09 on Monday. SAP has a one year low of $148.06 and a one year high of $309.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $629,874,000 after buying an additional 1,336,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $805,992,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $150,701,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,126.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 842,416 shares of the software maker's stock worth $225,102,000 after acquiring an additional 773,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,582.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 817,295 shares of the software maker's stock worth $198,529,000 after acquiring an additional 768,725 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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