Erste Group Bank Has Strong Forecast for JPM FY2026 Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $22.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $21.55. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $22.34 per share.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $311.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPM to $22.24 (from $21.55), narrowing the gap with consensus and reinforcing earnings tailwinds visible after JPM’s recent Q1 beat. Erste Group EPS Upgrade

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPM to $22.24 (from $21.55), narrowing the gap with consensus and reinforcing earnings tailwinds visible after JPM’s recent Q1 beat. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan secured a landmark global banking partnership with the IOC for the LA2028 Olympics (brand lift and potential corporate payments/corporate client opportunities). JPMorgan Olympic Partnership (Reuters)

JPMorgan secured a landmark global banking partnership with the IOC for the LA2028 Olympics (brand lift and potential corporate payments/corporate client opportunities). Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is part of a ~$6bn financing syndicate for prospective buyers of a stake in Kuwait’s oil pipeline network — revenue from large corporate lending/arrangement fees. Kuwaiti Pipeline Financing (Reuters)

JPMorgan is part of a ~$6bn financing syndicate for prospective buyers of a stake in Kuwait’s oil pipeline network — revenue from large corporate lending/arrangement fees. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan named new leaders for its biopharma and life‑sciences banking group — a structural move that could support deal flow but won’t materially change near‑term results. Biopharma Leadership (Bloomberg)

JPMorgan named new leaders for its biopharma and life‑sciences banking group — a structural move that could support deal flow but won’t materially change near‑term results. Neutral Sentiment: KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a JPM-sponsored RMBS (JPMMT 2026-LTV1) — routine securitization activity showing ongoing mortgage capital-markets execution. KBRA RMBS Ratings (Yahoo)

KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a JPM-sponsored RMBS (JPMMT 2026-LTV1) — routine securitization activity showing ongoing mortgage capital-markets execution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a possible global bond crisis as government debt and geopolitical risks rise — comments increase investor concerns about a surge in yields that could pull capital from equities and hit markets JPM trades and markets businesses depend on. Dimon Bond Crisis Warning (CNBC)

CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a possible global bond crisis as government debt and geopolitical risks rise — comments increase investor concerns about a surge in yields that could pull capital from equities and hit markets JPM trades and markets businesses depend on. Negative Sentiment: Dimon also cautioned that a private‑credit downturn could be “worse than people think,” highlighting downside credit risk exposure across alternative credit markets and potential mark/fee impacts for banks and asset managers. Private Credit Downturn Warning (PYMNTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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