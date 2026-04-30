Erste Group Bank Has Weak Outlook for NVIDIA FY2027 Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $7.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.86. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA's current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $209.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $104.08 and a 1 year high of $216.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here