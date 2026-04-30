Erste Group Bank Issues Optimistic Estimate for DB Earnings

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the bank will earn $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 251.0%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's payout ratio is 6.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,087,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,072 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 53,920,096 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,079,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,093 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,398,661 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,056,492,000 after acquiring an additional 966,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,664,607 shares of the bank's stock valued at $570,302,000 after acquiring an additional 332,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,397,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: DB reported a stronger‑than‑expected Q1: EPS $1.24 vs $1.15 consensus and record quarterly profit reported by multiple outlets, showing resilience across the bank and supporting valuation. Read More.

DB reported a stronger‑than‑expected Q1: EPS $1.24 vs $1.15 consensus and record quarterly profit reported by multiple outlets, showing resilience across the bank and supporting valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management nudged full‑year revenue guidance slightly above Street estimates (FY revenue guidance ~$38.6bn vs ~$38.3bn consensus), which reduces downside risk to top‑line forecasts. Read More.

Management nudged full‑year revenue guidance slightly above Street estimates (FY revenue guidance ~$38.6bn vs ~$38.3bn consensus), which reduces downside risk to top‑line forecasts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group marginally lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for DB to $4.43 from $4.41 — a small upgrade that signals analysts are modestly more confident but doesn’t materially change forward expectations.

Erste Group marginally lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for DB to $4.43 from $4.41 — a small upgrade that signals analysts are modestly more confident but doesn’t materially change forward expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Company presentations from the recent ADR virtual investor conference are now available, improving transparency for investors but not changing fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Company presentations from the recent ADR virtual investor conference are now available, improving transparency for investors but not changing fundamentals immediately. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DWS, DB’s asset‑management arm, saw net inflows slow in Q1 as market volatility tied to geopolitical events damped flows — a potential drag on fee growth and sentiment for the stock. Read More.

DWS, DB’s asset‑management arm, saw net inflows slow in Q1 as market volatility tied to geopolitical events damped flows — a potential drag on fee growth and sentiment for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Results included higher credit risk provisions and negative currency effects; those items temper the beat and create uncertainty about near‑term margins. Read More. and Read More.

Results included higher credit risk provisions and negative currency effects; those items temper the beat and create uncertainty about near‑term margins. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line was roughly flat to slightly below some expectations ($10.02bn reported vs ~$10.06bn consensus), which may have prompted a muted stock reaction despite the EPS beat. Read More.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Further Reading

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