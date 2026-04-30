Erste Group Bank Issues Optimistic Estimate for JPM Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $23.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.15. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $22.34 per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $309.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $829.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for JPMorgan, trimming down-side earnings risk and supporting valuation; this analyst lift reinforces the street’s above-consensus profit trajectory. Erste Group estimate lift

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for JPMorgan, trimming down-side earnings risk and supporting valuation; this analyst lift reinforces the street’s above-consensus profit trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and strategic expansion: JPMorgan’s large share buybacks (>$27B over 12 months) plus the announced expansion of its $1.5T, 10-year Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe support EPS and revenue growth expectations. InsiderMonkey: European initiative & buybacks

Capital returns and strategic expansion: JPMorgan’s large share buybacks (>$27B over 12 months) plus the announced expansion of its $1.5T, 10-year Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe support EPS and revenue growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Brand and fee-income upside from new global partnerships: JPMorgan was named a global banking partner of the IOC (LA28 & 2030 Winter Games), which can boost corporate relationships and fee businesses. Reuters: Olympic partnership

Brand and fee-income upside from new global partnerships: JPMorgan was named a global banking partner of the IOC (LA28 & 2030 Winter Games), which can boost corporate relationships and fee businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Operational realignment: the bank has shifted some trading roles back toward London after Brexit-era moves — modestly positive for cost/efficiency but not a near-term earnings driver. BM Magazine: Brexit-era reversal

Operational realignment: the bank has shifted some trading roles back toward London after Brexit-era moves — modestly positive for cost/efficiency but not a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon’s public warnings about a possible global bond crisis and a sharper-than-expected private-credit downturn are prompting investor caution toward bank exposure and are likely a primary reason for the stock’s weakness today. CNBC: Dimon bond crisis warning

CEO Jamie Dimon’s public warnings about a possible global bond crisis and a sharper-than-expected private-credit downturn are prompting investor caution toward bank exposure and are likely a primary reason for the stock’s weakness today. Negative Sentiment: Market-rate and liquidity volatility: Treasuries sold off and two-year yields spiked amid Fed dissents, raising volatility and funding/market-risk concerns that can offset benefits of higher net interest income. Yahoo/Finance: Treasuries slump

Market-rate and liquidity volatility: Treasuries sold off and two-year yields spiked amid Fed dissents, raising volatility and funding/market-risk concerns that can offset benefits of higher net interest income. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal noise: continued developments in the Charlie Javice case (she remains under GPS monitoring while appealing a conviction tied to JPMorgan) add a minor reputational/legal overhang. Business Insider: Javice appeal/ankle bracelet

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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