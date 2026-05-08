Erste Group Bank Issues Optimistic Forecast for RTX Earnings

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for RTX in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.90. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RTX's current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

RTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.59.

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RTX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock's 50-day moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average is $188.74. RTX has a 52-week low of $126.03 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $238.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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