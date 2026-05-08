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Erste Group Bank Issues Pessimistic Outlook for AXA Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
AXA logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for AXA to $4.79 from $4.84 while retaining a Strong-Buy rating; the market consensus is $4.72 per share.
  • Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage with a "moderate buy" and overall analyst sentiment on AXA is Buy (one Strong Buy, two Buy ratings).
  • AXA shares opened at $48.68 (down about 0.5%), trading in a 12‑month range of $43.04–$50.95.
  • Five stocks we like better than AXA.

Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of AXA in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.84. Erste Group Bank has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXA's current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, February 16th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on AXAHY

AXA Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AXA stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. AXA has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11.

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA is a French multinational insurance and asset management group headquartered in Paris. The company provides a broad range of insurance and financial protection products for individuals, professionals and corporate clients, and its shares are listed in Europe with American depositary receipts trading on U.S. OTC markets under the symbol AXAHY. AXA operates through a network of distributors including agents, brokers and bancassurance partners to deliver life, health, property & casualty and retirement solutions.

Core business activities include life and savings products, personal and commercial property & casualty insurance, health and protection coverages, and asset management services delivered through its investment arm.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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