Erste Group Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Intel Earnings

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Intel's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Intel's FY2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.64.

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Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $114.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple talks and possible U.S. production tie-up raise the stakes for Intel’s foundry and manufacturing upside — a prospective Apple relationship is being discussed in the market as a major credibility and revenue catalyst. Read More.

Apple talks and possible U.S. production tie-up raise the stakes for Intel’s foundry and manufacturing upside — a prospective Apple relationship is being discussed in the market as a major credibility and revenue catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets after Intel’s Q1 beat are supporting the rally — firms including Freedom Broker and Tigress Financial have moved to more bullish stances and lifted targets, reinforcing buy-side optimism. Read More. · Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets after Intel’s Q1 beat are supporting the rally — firms including Freedom Broker and Tigress Financial have moved to more bullish stances and lifted targets, reinforcing buy-side optimism. Read More. · Read More. Positive Sentiment: Macro-sized potential customers and projects (eg. SpaceX’s Terafab filings that reference using Intel processes) add to longer‑term foundry demand hopes for Intel’s fabs and packaging services. Read More.

Macro-sized potential customers and projects (eg. SpaceX’s Terafab filings that reference using Intel processes) add to longer‑term foundry demand hopes for Intel’s fabs and packaging services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and tech positioning — Intel’s deals (example: AI-driven factory optimization with FPT) and its EMIB advanced‑packaging story help execution but the commercial payoff will take quarters to materialize. Read More. · Read More.

Strategic partnerships and tech positioning — Intel’s deals (example: AI-driven factory optimization with FPT) and its EMIB advanced‑packaging story help execution but the commercial payoff will take quarters to materialize. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from NVIDIA and AMD in the AI accelerator and data‑center narrative remains a real headwind — several pieces flag Intel’s struggle to keep pace on the AI “two‑horse race” headline and product adoption. Read More. · Read More.

Competitive pressure from NVIDIA and AMD in the AI accelerator and data‑center narrative remains a real headwind — several pieces flag Intel’s struggle to keep pace on the AI “two‑horse race” headline and product adoption. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum concerns — commentators warn the stock’s rapid run-up has stretched multiples and technical positioning, increasing the risk of a pullback if execution or AI demand disappoints. Read More. · Read More.

Valuation and momentum concerns — commentators warn the stock’s rapid run-up has stretched multiples and technical positioning, increasing the risk of a pullback if execution or AI demand disappoints. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term market rotation and profit‑taking among chip names have caused intraday givebacks; chip‑sector volatility can quickly reverse sentiment. Read More.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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