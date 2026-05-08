Erste Group Bank Lifts Earnings Estimates for Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $7.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.74. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research's current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.94.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $292.66 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $365.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $297.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here