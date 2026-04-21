Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and traded as high as $63.05. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $62.53, with a volume of 66,016 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

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