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Erste Group Bank Raises Earnings Estimates for Unilever

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Unilever logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Unilever in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Unilever's current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Unilever's FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UL. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Unilever from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Unilever to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. Unilever has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Unilever (NYSE:UL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company's stock.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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