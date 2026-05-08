ESCO Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

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ESCO Technologies Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of ESE stock opened at $293.36 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $292.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $172.70 and a 1 year high of $346.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $309.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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