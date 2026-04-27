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ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
ESCO Technologies logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ESCO Technologies hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $325.54 (last ~$316.26) with a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E of 26.85.
  • Quarterly results beat expectations: Q1 EPS $1.64 vs. $1.32 expected and revenue $289.66M (up 17.3% YoY), and management set Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $1.75–1.85 and FY2026 guidance of $7.90–8.15.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive — the consensus is a "Buy" with an average $300 target (Deutsche Bank at $400) despite a few recent downgrades.
  • Interested in ESCO Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $325.54 and last traded at $316.2590, with a volume of 452381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $300.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $285.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.09.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.30 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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