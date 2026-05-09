ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $309.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.000-8.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from ESCO Technologies' conference call:

Strong quarterly beat: orders rose 42% (22% organic), revenue +33.5%, adjusted EPS +63% to $1.91, adjusted EBIT margin improved 370 bps to 21.7%, backlog hit a record and full-year adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $8.00–$8.25 .

Strong quarterly beat: orders rose 42% (22% organic), revenue +33.5%, adjusted EPS +63% to $1.91, adjusted EBIT margin improved 370 bps to 21.7%, backlog hit a record and full-year adjusted EPS guidance was raised to . Acquisition of Megger progressing (regulatory filings underway) with expected close in Q1 FY2027; management expects the deal to be EPS-accretive in year 1 and materially accretive thereafter with an IRR meaningfully above WACC.

Acquisition of progressing (regulatory filings underway) with expected close in Q1 FY2027; management expects the deal to be EPS-accretive in year 1 and materially accretive thereafter with an IRR meaningfully above WACC. Renewables/end-market weakness at NRG meaningfully weighed the Utility Solutions segment this quarter (orders and sales down), driven by developer pull-forward ahead of tax-credit sunsets, creating near-term volatility and uncertain timing of recovery despite the business remaining profitable.

Renewables/end-market weakness at NRG meaningfully weighed the Utility Solutions segment this quarter (orders and sales down), driven by developer pull-forward ahead of tax-credit sunsets, creating near-term volatility and uncertain timing of recovery despite the business remaining profitable. Test business momentum continues—orders +21% and sales +27% with margin expansion to 15.4%; management raised conviction on medium-term growth (now targeting ~4–6% organic) and expects to reach ~20% EBITDA margins faster than previously projected.

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ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE traded down $29.94 on Friday, reaching $302.83. The stock had a trading volume of 621,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,416. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $172.70 and a 12-month high of $346.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $292.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.69. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $400.00.

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Trending Headlines about ESCO Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ESCO Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ESCO Technologies posted Q2 fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.91, topping analyst estimates, while revenue rose 33.5% year over year to $309.3 million and also slightly beat expectations. Article: ESCO Technologies (ESE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ESCO Technologies posted Q2 fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.91, topping analyst estimates, while revenue rose 33.5% year over year to $309.3 million and also slightly beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted full-year FY 2026 EPS guidance to $8.00-$8.25 and Q3 EPS guidance to $2.05-$2.15, signaling management’s confidence in continued performance. Article: ESCO Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

The company lifted full-year FY 2026 EPS guidance to $8.00-$8.25 and Q3 EPS guidance to $2.05-$2.15, signaling management’s confidence in continued performance. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, though the yield remains very small at about 0.1%, so this is unlikely to be a major stock driver.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, though the yield remains very small at about 0.1%, so this is unlikely to be a major stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Additional earnings-snapshot coverage highlighted the same results, reinforcing the market’s focus on the beat-and-raise message. Article: Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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