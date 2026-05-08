ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $332.77, but opened at $300.00. ESCO Technologies shares last traded at $295.8870, with a volume of 75,374 shares traded.

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ESCO Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ESCO Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ESE. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $300.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $309.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies's payout ratio is 2.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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