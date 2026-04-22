Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK - Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 39,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 167,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.27 price target on Eskay Mining and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eskay Mining has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$1.27.
View Our Latest Report on ESK
Eskay Mining Trading Up 1.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.
About Eskay Mining
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Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
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