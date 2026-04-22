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Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Eskay Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.2% to C$0.42 (intraday high C$0.43) with 39,760 shares traded, a decline of about 76% from the average session volume.
  • Analyst outlook: Fundamental Research assigned a "Buy" and a C$1.27 price target, and MarketBeat reports an average analyst rating of "Buy" with an average target of C$1.27.
  • Company fundamentals: Eskay Mining has a market cap of C$78.36 million and a negative P/E (-42), with a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and 200-day moving average of C$0.39; the company explores precious and base metals in British Columbia and holds 100% of the ESKAY‑Corey property.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK - Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 39,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 167,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.27 price target on Eskay Mining and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eskay Mining has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$1.27.

View Our Latest Report on ESK

Eskay Mining Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

About Eskay Mining

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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