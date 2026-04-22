Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK - Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 39,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 167,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Get Eskay Mining alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.27 price target on Eskay Mining and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eskay Mining has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$1.27.

View Our Latest Report on ESK

Eskay Mining Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eskay Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eskay Mining wasn't on the list.

While Eskay Mining currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here