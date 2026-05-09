Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Releases Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 54.72%.The company had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $297.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Essent Group's conference call:

Essent reported a strong quarter with Q1 net income of $172M ($1.82 EPS) , a YTD return on average equity of 12%, and book value per share of $61.20 (up 11% YoY), signaling continued profitability and capital generation.

, a YTD return on average equity of 12%, and book value per share of (up 11% YoY), signaling continued profitability and capital generation. Core mortgage insurance fundamentals remain solid— $248B insurance in force (up ~1% YoY), 12‑month persistency of 84.7% , weighted average FICO of 747 , and a flat default rate, supporting lower ultimate claims and stable cash flows.

insurance in force (up ~1% YoY), 12‑month persistency of , weighted average FICO of , and a flat default rate, supporting lower ultimate claims and stable cash flows. Strong liquidity and shareholder returns: consolidated cash & investments of $6.6B , GAAP equity of $5.7B , ~$200M of share repurchases YTD (3.5M shares) and a board‑approved $0.35 Q2 dividend, reflecting committed capital return policy.

, GAAP equity of , ~$200M of share repurchases YTD (3.5M shares) and a board‑approved Q2 dividend, reflecting committed capital return policy. Reinsurance and P&C expansion—entered an excess‑of‑loss reinsurance for 2027 and launched a Lloyd’s program (~ $120M premium) plus a quota share (~ $200M premium); management expects immaterial near‑term earnings impact but potential long‑term diversification and capital benefits.

premium) plus a quota share (~ premium); management expects immaterial near‑term earnings impact but potential long‑term diversification and capital benefits. Housing remains in a “pause” as affordability and higher rates constrain purchase and refinance volumes, limiting new business growth and creating ongoing competitive pressure that could weigh on near‑term MI growth.

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Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 655,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,777. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group's dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ESNT. Barclays cut their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essent Group

Essent Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Essent Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Essent Group beat first-quarter expectations, reporting $1.82 in EPS versus consensus around $1.72-$1.75, while revenue of $336.1 million also topped estimates. MarketBeat earnings report

Essent Group beat first-quarter expectations, reporting versus consensus around $1.72-$1.75, while revenue of also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company said quarterly revenue rose 5.8% year over year , and profitability remained solid with a 12.09% return on equity and 54.72% net margin .

The company said quarterly revenue rose , and profitability remained solid with a and . Positive Sentiment: Essent Group announced a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share , signaling continued capital returns to shareholders and implying a 2.2% annualized yield . GlobeNewswire dividend and results release

Essent Group announced a , signaling continued capital returns to shareholders and implying a . Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the results on multiple earnings calls and transcripts, but no additional major negative surprise was highlighted in the provided updates. Motley Fool transcript

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 7,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $480,640.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 237,586 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,293.86. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 13,064 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $849,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,218,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,312,124. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 567,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Essent Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 372,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,236,000 after acquiring an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $70,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,285,000 after acquiring an additional 47,876 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. NYSE: ESNT is a publicly traded insurance holding company specializing in private mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance solutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, the company provides credit protection to mortgage lenders, helping mitigate the risk of borrower default on residential mortgage loans. Essent's insurance policies enable lenders to offer low-down-payment programs, supporting homebuyers in achieving homeownership with reduced upfront equity requirements.

Beyond traditional mortgage insurance, Essent offers a suite of risk management and analytics services designed to help financial institutions monitor and manage mortgage portfolios.

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