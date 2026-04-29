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Essentra (LON:ESNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Essentra logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Essentra hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 80.50 (last GBX 80.90) on heavy volume and now sits below its 50‑day (GBX 93.48) and 200‑day (GBX 97.65) moving averages.
  • Analysts are mixed but cautious: the consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target of GBX 150, while firms such as Deutsche Bank and RBC have recently cut targets (Deutsche Bank to GBX 100, RBC to GBX 130).
  • Insiders have been buying shares recently—91,194 shares purchased over the last three months worth $8,208,359, including recent buys at GBX 84 and GBX 91—though insiders still own only 0.48% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Essentra.

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.50 and last traded at GBX 80.90, with a volume of 628482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Essentra from GBX 150 to GBX 100 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Essentra to GBX 130 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 160 target price on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essentra has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 150.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essentra

Essentra Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of £230.04 million, a P/E ratio of 115.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.65.

Essentra (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rowan Baker acquired 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £7,960.68. Also, insider Kath Durrant purchased 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £9,913.54. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 91,194 shares of company stock worth $8,208,359. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra's global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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